7-year-old on bicycle struck and killed by vehicle in Fremont

Fremont police confirm a 7-year-old on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday afternoon.

In a press release, police said the collision happened at 3:45 p.m. when the vehicle was traveling on Montrose Avenue. Officials said the driver stopped after the juvenile was struck and remained at the scene as officers arrived.

The child received medical aid before being taken to a hospital where they later died.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing. Traffic is being diverted from the area. Officials expect traffic to be impacted through the early morning hours.

