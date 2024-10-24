70-year-old man found dead on toilet in Union City home

article

A 70-year-old man's body was found on the toilet of a home in Union City, and authorities said his death was not suspicious.

Officers discovered the body of Darryl Emerson on Aug. 17 at a residence at 385 Appian Way during a welfare check on his 95-year-old mother, according to a cousin.

Police said the body might have been there for weeks, long enough for it to have become hardened.

Authorities determined the victim died of natural causes and said there were no signs of criminal activity or suspicious circumstances related to his death.