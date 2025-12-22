Bay Area rainy holiday forecast expected through Christmas

The Brief Marin County is under a flood watch through Monday at 4 p.m., as a series of storms brings days of rain through Christmas. Officials warn gusty winds could topple trees, knock out power, and turn holiday decorations into hazards.



A series of storms moving across the Bay Area is bringing steady rain, gusty winds and the threat of localized flooding just days before Christmas.

Marin County is among several counties that remain under a flood watch through 4 p.m. Monday.

Most of Sunday’s rainfall was concentrated in the North Bay, but forecasters say the active storm pattern is expected to continue through the holiday week.

Fire officials say luckily, the region had about three weeks of dry weather leading up to this stretch of storms.

"Our creeks and main rivers are able to receive a lot of the water right now, so we’re not really concerned about major flooding," said Paul Lowenthal, division chief and fire marshal with the Santa Rosa Fire Department. "What we do expect is nuisance ponding, flooded roadways, and as the rain continues, our concern in the days ahead is the winds."

Those winds could lead to downed trees, power lines and isolated power outages, officials said.

"We're ready to get wet, if we get wet," said Cliff Stanley of Berkeley. "We have a very weather-tight house, we have a good roof, we had new siding put on not long ago."

Officials are urging residents to use any breaks in the rain to check their homes, clear storm gutters, and remove debris.

"I got a new roof in the summer, and I live on a hill, so there's a lot of vegetation, so it'll all run downhill," said Shirley Rogowicz of San Rafael.

Officials are also urging people to take advantage of breaks in the rain to survey their property, remove debris and secure outdoor items, including holiday decorations.

"A lot of people will likely be out of town, and were expecting some pretty significant winds this week," said Lowenthal. "Keep the inflatables deflated, make sure outdoor items are secured."

Slick conditions may have contributed to a serious crash overnight in Antioch, where a car lost control on Golf Course Drive and struck a tree, according to authorities.

The vehicle was essentially cut in half. First responders said no one was inside the when they arrived, and investigators believe the occupants were able to get out on their own.

Officials say residents should treat the storm season much like fire season by staying alert, signing up for local emergency notifications and keeping an emergency go-bag ready. The wet and windy conditions are expected to last through Christmas.