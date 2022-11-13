720 citations issued, 19 cars impounded following San Jose sideshow

article

Police in San Jose issued over 700 citations and impounded 19 cars following a sideshow on Saturday night.

According to a tweet from the department, the sideshow happened near Monterey Rd. and Branham Lane.

Police said they were able to shot down the illegal sideshow. Officials say they detained 500 cars and people.

Some vehicles were left abandoned including two stolen vehicles, police said.

As of Sunday morning, officials were still working on towing cars and paperwork.