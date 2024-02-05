73-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, Oakland police investigating

article

Police in Oakland are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened Monday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened just after 12:45 p.m. on the 9500 block of International Boulevard.

According to police, a 73-year-old man walking northbound at the crosswalk at International Blvd. and 95th Avenue, was struck by a light-colored vehicle that was headed eastbound.

Police said the vehicle fled the scene.

Oakland Fire Department and medical personnel responded to the scene. Officials said the pedestrian who was struck died at the scene.

Police did not have a better description of the suspect's vehicle. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Police said it is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash. The collision is under investigation.