76-year-old Benicia man restores bicycles to give to children in need



Benicia's firefighters responded to a special call for help. A retired hospital worker enlisted their help in picking up bicycles he's repaired and restored to give away to children and teens as holiday gifts.

During the past three years, Tom De Lago spent months preparing the bicycles.



He partnered with the Benicia Fire Department to get the bikes into the hands of low-income families.

"There are a lot of kids out there who have nothing," said De Lago, who made it his mission to give joy for a third year in a row.

He also has health issues and has undergone triple bypass surgery.

But he hasn't let anything stop him from doing what he can to help others.



The 76-year-old spent the better part of the year finding and fixing what others consider to be junk bikes.



"The wife looked at it and said that's a piece of crap. You'll never make that bike look good, and I turn around a make it, to me, a diamond," said De Lago

The first year, he fixed and donated a handful of bicycles. He followed up with 14 bikes the next year. This time, he restored 28.



"It's kind of unheard of. You don't see a lot of people get refurbished bikes and donate that many, said Interim Lieutenant Ryan McDonald with the Benicia Fire Department.

The fire department will deliver the bikes to nonprofits that are working with low-income families in Solano County.

They will be gifts for their children .

De Lago often buys parts for the bicycles he's fixing and that's where his son Jeremy Carlock comes in.

He donated $3,000, so his dad can refurbish the bikes.

"If we all took a little bit of time and money, there's a lot we can do to help other people," De Lago said, adding that he loved riding his bike growing up, and he wants other children to have the same joy.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU.

