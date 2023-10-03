$76M lakefront estate built by Steve Wynn could be most expensive home sale in Lake Tahoe's history

article

An exclusive lakefront Tahoe estate, built by Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn, has been put on the market, with an asking price of $76 million, making it potentially the most expensive home ever to be sold in the region.

The 14,000 square foot, seven-bedroom, two-story property is located in upscale Incline Village at 1041 Lakeshore Boulevard and has been dubbed "The Old Forge - Wynn Estate."

Sitting on a gated five acres of land among groves of old growth pines, the property was said to offer a sanctuary with "privacy and exclusivity like no other."

The home has unobstructed views of Lake Tahoe and has its own sandy beach and pier.

The Old Forge - Wynn Estate in Incline Village, Nev. has 210 feet of a privately owned beach and a pier. (Miles Minno Photography & Videography)

Listing agent Christine Perry of Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno said it’s a rare gem, as properties like this often get passed down from generation to generation.

"There are only 8-9 parcels on Lakeshore with [this] kind of acreage," Perry explained, adding, "These types of generational properties rarely come on the market, and it might be decades before one does."

The main residence has a primary bedroom suite, as well as three other en-suite bedrooms and fitness and massage rooms. All offer sweeping lake views. The house boasted a gourmet kitchen, a media room, a game room with a partial kitchen, and a wine room.

The Old Forge - Wynn Estate's "great room" unfolds onto 5,000 square feet of outdoor living space. (Scott Chandler Productions)

If "The Old Forge - Wynn Estate" goes for the asking price or above, it would be by far the highest paid home on record in the area.

"The previous publicly available record is a $48M sale in Incline Village," Morgan Stewart, public relations representative for the listing agent, told KTVU, though she noted the possibility of higher sales that were sold off the market.

The estate was built in 1994 by Wynn, the real estate magnate largely credited for expanding the Las Vegas strip.

The property’s current owners were Nora Lacey, founder of Rocklin-based biotech company Cell Marque, and her husband, Dr. Michael Lacey.

Perry pointed to heavy capital investments currently going into the Tahoe Basin, including the Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe, scheduled to open in 2027, and the expected renovation of the recently purchased Cal Neva Resort. The storied property was once owned by Frank Sinatra and later by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

The real estate agent said that a huge draw for a prospective buyer would also be Nevada’s property tax rates, among the lowest in the country.

The estate also presented opportunities to renovate and expand, according to representatives. "A rare opportunity," the listing said, "for the visionary buyer."

Back of "The Old Forge - Wynn Estate" in Incline Village, Nev. The property is being sold for $76M. (Miles Minno Photography & Videography)



