77-year-old woman fights for her life after Oakland hit-and-run

A 77-year-old Oakland woman is fighting for her life after being struck by a hit and run driver in the Fruitvale neighborhood.

Maria Mercedes Munoz has been in the hospital for 10 days and has not regained consciousness.

Her family is asking anyone with information to help police identify and arrest the driver.

Her son Jorge Hernandez is taping up flyers along International Boulevard in Oakland.

"That was your mom? I'm sorry to hear about that," said one passerby who received a flyer from Hernandez.

The family is hoping to find witnesses.

"Very angry. She was my life," said Hernandez.

On May 29 around 10:30 in the morning, Hernandez said his mother was walking from her work, Mi Grullense restaurant owned by her sister, to go buy a money order to pay her rent.

He said she was in the crosswalk along International at Fruitvale when the driver of a pickup truck struck her and took off.

"The way the impact was on my mother-my mother landed about 40 feet away," said Hernandez.

The family said Munoz is in critical condition.

She's in a coma, suffering from injuries to her brain, spinal cord, along with broken ribs, a broken hand and internal bleeding.

"Her face is so swollen. She's not the same person. It's not the last image I want to have of my mom."

The family said it's been difficult not being able to be by her bedside at the hospital because of COVID-19 restrictions.

"Every time I get a call, it's not good news. It's to authorize another surgery," said Hernandez.

Family members said they're grateful to police and neighbors who came up with these images of the suspect vehicle from surveillance cameras: a navy blue GMC truck with no front plate.

The driver is described as a Latino male in his mid-20s.

At the restaurant where Munoz worked for more than 30 years, there is a void in the kitchen at her work area where she's made salsa six days a week.

Now, every food order goes out with a flyer asking for help in finding the driver responsible.

Hernandez said he misses giving her a ride home every night after work.

"I will hold on and pray everyday, just to pick up my mom again, take her home and be with her," said Hernandez.

The family is considering hiring a private detective.

Oakland Police and Crime Stoppers are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.