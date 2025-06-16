78-year-old Livermore man dies at Santa Rita Jail

article

A 78-year-old man has died at Santa Rita Jail, Alameda County officials said.

The sheriff's office said Daniel Lavi died on June 12, after being taken to the hospital two days prior.

The sheriff's office said Livi had an "extensive medical history" that included several chronic and serious illnesses, which they did not describe in detail.

Lavi had been at Santa Rita Jail since Nov. 14, 2019, after being arrested by Livermore police on suspicion of a lewd and lascivious act with a child younger than 14 years old. It wasn't immediately clear why he had been in jail for so long.

According to court documents, Lavi had pleaded not guilty and was facing trial July 21, the East Bay Times reported.

Lavi is the 73rd person to die in custody at Santa Rita Jail since 2014, according to data analyzed by KTVU. He is one of two people to have died in custody in 2025. The previous death this year was a homicide.