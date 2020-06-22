79-year-old woman killed in San Francisco identified, roommate arrested

A 79-year-old woman found dead inside a home in San Francisco's Richmond District last week has been identified as Yuqin Sun, according to the city's medical examiner's office.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to the 400 block of 16th Avenue for a well-being check and found Sun dead, police said.

Investigators ruled Sun's death a homicide and arrested her roommate, 60-year-old Min Guan, on suspicion of murder and elder abuse.

Police have released little details on the case and said it remains under investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Police Department's 24-hour anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."