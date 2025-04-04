The Brief Eight alleged gang members from a Norteño subset are accused of killing a 27-year-old man in San Jose. According to police, the suspects had no ties to San Jose and traveled nearly 100 miles with the intent to kill rival gang members. The victim did not know his alleged killers.



Authorities announced the arrests of eight alleged gang members in connection with a killing in San Jose.

San Jose's first homicide of 2025

What we know:

The killing occurred on Jan. 11 at around 10:11 p.m. in the 3100 block of Loma Verde Drive, marking the city’s first homicide of the year, according to the San Jose Police Department. The suspects are not from San Jose, and traveled nearly 100 miles from Monterey County.

Police Chief Paul Joseph described the suspects as members of a "ruthless gang" who were "motivated to find and kill rival gang members. They targeted a specific San Jose neighborhood with their evil intent."

Victim didn't know his killers

Dig deeper:

However, the 27-year-old victim had no connection to the suspects. He was randomly targeted, Joseph said.

The victim died from his injuries at a local hospital.

‘Assasination routlette’

Why you should care:

Joseph compared the suspects’ actions to a game of "assassination roulette," saying they did not hesitate to take a life.

The suspects are alleged members of a Norteño street gang subset that operates out of Soledad, King City, and Greenfield.

They were identified as Adrian Pineda-Juarez, 20, of Greenfield; David Gomez-Moreno, 19, of Soledad; Andre Novoa, 18, of Greenfield; Damien Perea, 19, of Sacramento; Diego Narez, 19, of King City; Anthony Martinez, 19, of Soledad; Eduardo Camacho-Hernandez, 20, of Greenfield; and Dario Botello, 19, of Elverta.

Joseph said the gang has unleashed a reign of terror on Monterey County, including a quadruple murder and the shooting of a 6-year-old at a baptism.

The chief and San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said the suspects thought they could do the same in their city.

"They learned they were wrong," Joseph said."To the people of San Jose. We have stopped their reign of terror."

The suspects were arrested Wednesday as part of a joint operation involving several agencies. They were all booked on homicide charges.