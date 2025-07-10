The Brief An 8-year-old child died and four others were hurt after a massive tree fell at Camp Wildcraft. The incident happened at the site of a children's summer camp near Calabasas.



An 8-year-old died and several others were hurt on Wednesday after a large tree fell into their direction at a children's summer camp near Calabasas.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call of a downed tree in the 26800 block of Mulholland Highway a little before 3 p.m. at Camp Wildcraft.

The Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority said a young child died in the incident.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said four others were hurt in the incident.

"This is a profoundly difficult time for our entire MRCA community and the parks community of the Santa Monica Mountains," the authority said in a statement. "We grieve alongside the family and are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers."

In a statement, Joseph T. Edmiston, executive officer of the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, said his "heart goes out" to the child's family and that the safety of the campers and counselors at his camp are his "highest priority."

The name of the child was not released.

The Los Angeles Times reported the 8-year-old boy was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 10-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital with a broken leg; and a five-year-old boy, 22-year-old man and a 72-year-old man were also injured in the incident, the LA Times reported.