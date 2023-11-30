81-year-old man indicted in Presidio crash death of cyclist Ethan Boyes

A man has been indicted on federal charges in connection to the crash that killed world-champion cyclist Ethan Boyes in San Francisco this year, the United States Department of Justice announced.

Arnold Kinsman Low, 81, of San Francisco, was behind the wheel of the vehicle that crashed into Boyes and killed him in April. Low was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when the crash happened, and the DOJ says that it "rendered him incapable of safe operation."

The crash happened on April 4 around 4 p.m., when police said that Boyes was riding along Arguello Boulevard when a driver struck him. Police initially declined to confirm if the driver may have been under the influence, but witnesses at the scene told KTVU that they could smell alcohol on Low.

Boyes' death spurred community members to push for more protected bike lanes across the city. Six months after his death, local leaders secured $1.2 million in funding to install protected bike lanes that will connect Golden Gate Park to The Presidio.

That $1.2 million can only be used within the city limits, so it cannot be used for The Presidio, which sits on federal land. However, The Presidio is making safety improvements on Arguello Boulevard, near the area where Boyes died, the office of Supervisor Connie Chan said.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) is in the final stages of designing the new bike lanes, which may include building parking spaces to separate cyclists from moving traffic on the roadway.

As for what's next for Low, he's due to make his first court appearance in San Francisco on Dec. 6 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Alex Tse. If convicted, Low could see up to eight years in prison, a fine of $250,000 and perhaps restitution.