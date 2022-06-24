83 elected prosecutors nationwide commit to not prosecute abortions after Roe v Wade overturned

Following the Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, 83 elected prosecutors from around the nation pledged to use their discretion and refuse to prosecute those who seek, assist in or provide abortions, calling the criminalization of abortion care "a mockery of justice."

The elected prosecutors, consisting of District Attorneys and Attorney Generals from 28 states and territories and the District of Columbia, argue in a joint statement that using limited criminal justice resources to prosecute personal healthcare decisions runs counter to their obligation to pursue justice and promote public safety. The prosecutors include representatives from 11 states where abortion is now banned or likely to be banned.

"This is a sad day in America," said Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, who is one of the 83 elected prosecutors who signed the pledge. "The Supreme Court has told half the population that it has no right to bodily autonomy. One Justice said out loud that we should reconsider even more rights, including the right of everyone to love and marry who they choose. I grieve for all those women who have lost so much today, and for all those people who live in fear that they will lose more tomorrow."

"I want to promise you that I will stand beside you and fight to make sure that in California and elsewhere, you have absolute autonomy over your body, your health, and your safety. I will never prosecute a woman for making private, medical choices about her own body. We will press onward for a better tomorrow," Gascón continued.

Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, abortion has been or will soon be banned in at least 26 states.

"Today’s Supreme Court decision is a jarring betrayal of generations of Americans who have come of age with the right to make decisions about their own bodies," said Miriam Krinsky, Executive Director of Fair and Just Prosecution, the organizer of the statement. "By cruelly and callously stripping away a 50-year-old fundamental right, a majority of the Court has undermined the legitimacy of the criminal legal system and trust in the rule of law. With many states now seeking to criminalize those who seek, perform and receive abortion care, elected prosecutors are the last line of defense in protecting patients and providers from criminal charges. At this frightening and dark moment, we desperately need the bold leadership demonstrated by these signatories – and hope to see far more prosecutors across the country join this chorus."

The joint statement from the prosecutors also emphasizes how abortion bans disproportionately harm victims of sexual abuse, rape, incest, human trafficking and domestic violence, and that many anti-abortion laws either do not provide exceptions for victims of sexual violence or force survivors to choose between reporting their assault or carrying an unwanted pregnancy to term.

The prosecutors who signed the statement include:

Patsy Austin-Gatson, District Attorney, Gwinnett Judicial Circuit, Georgia

Diana Becton, District Attorney, Contra Costa County, California

Wesley Bell, Prosecuting Attorney, St. Louis County, Missouri

Buta Biberaj, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Loudoun County, Virginia

Sherry Boston, District Attorney, DeKalb County, Georgia

Chesa Boudin, District Attorney, City and County of San Francisco, California

Alvin Bragg, District Attorney, New York County (Manhattan), New York

Aisha Braveboy, State’s Attorney, Prince George’s County, Maryland

Danny Carr, District Attorney, Jefferson County, Alabama

Christian Champagne, District Attorney, 6th Judicial District, Colorado

John T. Chisholm, District Attorney, Milwaukee County, Wisconsin

John Choi, County Attorney, Ramsey County, Minnesota

Dave Clegg, District Attorney, Ulster County, New York

Shameca Collins, District Attorney, 6th Judicial District, Mississippi

Shalena Cook Jones, District Attorney, Chatham County (Savannah), Georgia

David Cooke, District Attorney, Macon Judicial Circuit, Georgia

John Creuzot, District Attorney, Dallas County, Texas

Satana Deberry, District Attorney, Durham County, North Carolina

Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Arlington County and the City of Falls Church, Virginia

Steve Descano, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Fairfax County, Virginia

Joshua R. Diamond, Acting Attorney General, Vermont

Michael Dougherty, District Attorney, 20th Judicial District (Boulder), Colorado

Matt Ellis, District Attorney, Wasco County, Oregon

Keith Ellison, Attorney General, Minnesota

Ramin Fatehi, Commonwealth’s Attorney, City of Norfolk, Virginia

Kimberly M. Foxx, State’s Attorney, Cook County (Chicago), Illinois

Glenn Funk, District Attorney, Nashville, Tennessee

José Garza, District Attorney, Travis County (Austin), Texas

George Gascón, District Attorney, Los Angeles County, California

Sarah F. George, State’s Attorney, Chittenden County (Burlington), Vermont

Joe Gonzales, District Attorney, Bexar County (San Antonio), Texas

Deborah Gonzalez, District Attorney, Western Judicial Circuit (Athens), Georgia

Eric Gonzalez, District Attorney, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York

Mark Gonzalez, District Attorney, Nueces County (Corpus Christi), Texas

Andrea Harrington, District Attorney, Berkshire County, Massachusetts

Maura Healey, Attorney General, Massachusetts

John Hummel, District Attorney, Deschutes County, Oregon

Natasha Irving, District Attorney, 6th Prosecutorial District, Maine

Melinda Katz, District Attorney, Queens County, New York

Alexis King, District Attorney, 1st Judicial District, Colorado

Zach Klein, City Attorney, Columbus, Ohio

Lawrence S. Krasner, District Attorney, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

David Leyton, Prosecuting Attorney, Genesee County, Michigan

Rebecca Like, Prosecuting Attorney, County of Kaua’i, Hawaii

Edward E. Manibusan, Attorney General, Northern Mariana Islands

Brian Mason, District Attorney, 17th Judicial District, Colorado

Beth McCann, District Attorney, 2nd Judicial District (Denver), Colorado

Karen McDonald, Prosecuting Attorney, Oakland County, Michigan

Colette McEachin, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Richmond, Virginia

Gordon McLaughlin, District Attorney, 8th Judicial District, Colorado

Ryan Mears, Prosecuting Attorney, Marion County (Indianapolis), Indiana

Brian Middleton, District Attorney, Fort Bend County, Texas

Stephanie Morales, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Portsmouth, Virginia

Michael W. Morrissey, District Attorney, Norfolk County, Massachusetts

Marilyn J. Mosby, State’s Attorney, Baltimore City, Maryland

Jamie Mosser, State’s Attorney, Kane County, Illinois

Dana Nessel, Attorney General, Michigan

Jody Owens, District Attorney, Hinds County, Mississippi

Alonzo Payne, District Attorney, 12th Judicial District (San Luis), Colorado

Joseph Platania, Commonwealth’s Attorney, City of Charlottesville, Virginia

Bryan Porter, Commonwealth’s Attorney, City of Alexandria, Virginia

Dalia Racine, District Attorney, Douglas County, Georgia

Karl Racine, Attorney General, District of Columbia

Eric Rinehart, State’s Attorney, Lake County (Waukegan), Illinois

Mimi Rocah, District Attorney, Westchester County, New York

Jeff Rosen, District Attorney, Santa Clara County, California

Marian Ryan, District Attorney, Middlesex County, Massachusetts

Dan Satterberg, Prosecuting Attorney, King County (Seattle), Washington

Eli Savit, Prosecuting Attorney, Washtenaw County (Ann Arbor), Michigan

Mike Schmidt, District Attorney, Multnomah County (Portland), Oregon

Daniella Shorter, District Attorney, 22nd Judicial District, Mississippi

Carol Siemon, Prosecuting Attorney, Ingham County (Lansing), Michigan

Jack Stollsteimer, District Attorney, Delaware County, Pennsylvania

David Sullivan, District Attorney, Northwestern District, Massachusetts

Shannon Taylor, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Henrico County, Virginia

Raúl Torrez, District Attorney, Bernalillo County (Albuquerque), New Mexico

Suzanne Valdez, District Attorney, Douglas County (Lawrence), Kansas

Matthew Van Houten, District Attorney, Tompkins County (Ithaca), New York

Andrew Warren, State Attorney, 13th Judicial Circuit (Tampa), Florida

Phil Weiser, Attorney General, Colorado

Matthew J. Wiese, Prosecuting Attorney, Marquette County, Michigan

Jared Williams, District Attorney, Augusta Judicial Circuit, Georgia

Jason Williams, District Attorney, Orleans Parish, Louisiana

Todd Williams, District Attorney, Buncombe County (Asheville), North Carolina

The full statement and list of signatories are available here.