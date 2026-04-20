$83K in stolen merchandise recovered in NorCal theft ring bust

The Brief Investigators linked the theft crew to more than 100 incidents across Northern California and Nevada. Authorities recovered over $83,000 in stolen merchandise from retailers including Home Depot, TJ Maxx and Burlington. Four suspects were arrested in San Jose and face charges including organized retail theft and conspiracy.



Authorities have dismantled an organized retail theft crew linked to more than 100 incidents across Northern California and Nevada.

While officials have not publicly identified the suspects, investigators recovered more than $83,000 in stolen merchandise during searches of several San Jose properties. The recovered items included goods from Home Depot, TJ Maxx, and Burlington.

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Evidence and arrests

What we know:

During the search, detectives discovered bags filled with new clothing and containers packed with stolen tools.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office booked four suspects into the Santa Clara County Main Jail. They face charges including organized retail theft, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy.

"We won’t stop pursuing those who steal from our community businesses," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A photo shows some of the stolen merchandise recovered during raids of San Jose properties tied to an organized retail theft crew.