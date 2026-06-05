Sebastopol Regional Library closed indefinitely due to 'potential environmental hazard'

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The Brief Sebastopol Regional Library is closed until further notice library officials said on Thursday. A Sonoma County Library spokesperson said the city and the library are assessing a "potential environmental hazard" at this branch. Books on hold have been relocated to the Forestville Community Library and have been extended until June 19.



The Sebastopol Regional Library is closed until further notice due to possible environmental concerns, library officials said.

What we know:

According to Sonoma County Library spokesperson Petula Burks, the library and city of Sebastopol are currently assessing a "potential environmental hazard" at the Sebastopol branch.

City partners are currently running tests and investigating the situation, including possible concerns with mold and wallpaper peeling, according to a Sonoma County Library administrator.

The Sebastopol Regional Library closed at 4 p.m. Thursday and will remain closed for the weekend. After the assessment, Burks said additional updates will be made regarding the library's status and reopening. However, it is currently closed "indefinitely" until the situation and potential mitigation efforts are identified.

All books on hold at the Sebastopol library have been relocated to the Forestville Community Library and have been extended until June 19. The Forestville library will also have extended hours to account for the closure.

The Source Sonoma County Library Facebook page, Bay City News.

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