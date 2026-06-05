Oakland police and mayor vow crackdown on post-First Friday crime

The Brief Oakland police, Alameda County sheriff's deputies and CHP officers are saturating downtown during and after the June First Friday event. Free festivities in the past have been marred by violence afterwards. Police chief says he will be part of enforcement effort.



All eyes are on Oakland police and city officials this weekend after they unveiled a beefed-up security plan to avoid a repeat of the violence that broke out after previous First Friday events.

The free event on the first Friday of each month has drawn thousands to downtown and has been deemed largely a success over its 20-year history. However, in recent months, shootings and a serious car crash after the event have led some sponsors to pull out.

"I think they should shut it down. Or regulate it better," a man who wished only to be identified as C said on Friday near 19th Street and Telegraph Avenue, hours before the event.

"What happens afterwards is connected to First Friday. It's the same. It's a reaction. It's an effect, direct effect," C said.

Attendees said they noticed the increased police presence and welcomed the additional security.

"It makes me feel a little safer to bring my kids out, I usually don't bring them to First Fridays because the activities that's been going on," said Elizabeth Allen of Oakland. "I was kind of scared to come out, no lie. But I like it, I'm enjoying my time."

Others said they remain cautious despite the added security measures.

"At first I really didn't want to come but then I thought about it, usually as long as within this realm, we usually be pretty good, it's more so after hours or when stuff is closing down, so I always make sure I leave the area before I think all that's about to happen," said Tasha Slaughter of Berkeley.

Previous events marred by violence afterward

The backstory:

In May, seven pedestrians were hurt when a car drove up onto the sidewalk near the Fox Theater.

In March, two people were shot and killed at a bar near 14th and Franklin streets.

In both cases, the violence broke out after First Friday had ended.

"Right now, it seems like the city is scrambling, but doing what they need to do in conversation with us as well, to try to get it together," said Sequoya Lee, who co-owns Night Heron cocktail bar.

On First Fridays, the bar closes at midnight, an hour early, because of past problems. But she says the event itself is safe.

"First Friday is not the issue," Lee said. "It happens to be a date of the month that people want to congregate and are taking advantage, I think, of a moment in time, post-pandemic, where there has not been enough enforcement.

Beefed-up security plan

Big picture view:

On Thursday, Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee and other city officials reiterated safety upgrades first announced in March, integrating law enforcement, violence prevention, public works and traffic management.

"Since day one, we've worked very hard bringing departments together, breaking down silos and determined to send a clear message…that violence is not an option," Lee said.

The safety plan will be in effect on Friday and Saturday night.

Interim Police Chief James Beere said no issue will be too small, from drunk driving to bad parking to illegal drug and food sales.

"We're going to target the vendors that are selling alcohol and drugs to our youth. You're going to go to jail. We're going to seize your products and we're going to take your equipment," Beere said.

Three law enforcement agencies to patrol area

What they're saying:

Oakland police — including Beere himself — will focus their efforts along Telegraph Avenue, while Broadway will be saturated by Alameda County sheriff's deputies and CHP officers.

"If anyone engages in violence, you will go to jail. So, that being said," the chief, pivoting with a smile, "I do want everybody to enjoy Friday and Saturday morning." The comment drew laughs. The chief added, "I will see you out there."

First Fridays Director Vanessa McGhee said organizers support the city's efforts to improve safety while maintaining the event's community-focused mission.

"We're all part of the same community, and we want to see uptown, downtown be a safe environment for people to enjoy the businesses and things that are down there as well so we're excited to see the city departments come together along with us and other community leaders to help enhance and improve that area," McGhee said.

Despite the crowds, some vendors reported a slower start compared with previous months.

Artist Tonda Jackson, owner of FlyLady Tee Boutique, said attendance appeared lighter than usual.

"I will say that about tonight is that I do feel that the crowd is a little bit thinner than it usually is and it could be a result of all of the press and publicity that's been happening around it. Hopefully that will change, but I've never really felt unsafe here during the event," Jackson said.

McGhee said she observed people arriving earlier than usual and remains optimistic attendance will continue to grow.

She also said organizers had to scale back some programming, including the main stage, due to financial challenges and are encouraging donations to help sustain the event.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan

The Source: KTVU reporting, Oakland police and city officials