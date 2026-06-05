Bay Area officials say region ready for World Cup

The Brief Bay Area officials say transportation, security and emergency response plans are in place ahead of the region’s first FIFA World Cup matches, which begin in just over a week. Agencies are coordinating across local, state and federal levels, building on experience from recent major events such as Super Bowl 60 and March Madness. Transit providers, including VTA and BART, are expanding service and encouraging fans to use public transportation as hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected for seven World Cup matches in the Bay Area.



Bay Area officials say they are prepared to safely manage hundreds of thousands of visitors as the region prepares to host its first FIFA World Cup matches in just over a week.

Local, state, federal and international leaders held in-person and virtual briefings Friday to reassure the public that transportation systems, security measures and event operations are in place ahead of the global tournament.

Some teams have already arrived in the Bay Area, and all participating teams are expected to be in place before the mandatory five-day pre-match deadline next week.

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Officials said one of their top priorities is ensuring fans can travel to and from matches safely and efficiently.

"Operationally, we are all hands on deck," said Deana El-Tawansy, director of Caltrans.

El-Tawansy said approximately 800 workers will be deployed in 10-hour shifts to keep roadways clear and manage traffic around match venues in Santa Clara and Los Angeles counties.

Building on past major events

What they're saying:

Authorities underscored the extensive coordination among local, state and federal agencies, describing the effort as a seamless partnership.

Organizers said preparations have benefited from lessons learned during major events hosted in the region earlier this year, including Super Bowl 60 and NCAA March Madness games.

"The Super Bowl gave us one incredible week. The World Cup is going to give us over a month," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said. "It’s a summer-long celebration."

Santa Clara Police Chief Cory Morgan said security plans are expanding on systems that have already been tested.

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"Rather than starting from scratch, we’re building upon a framework that has already been tested and proven," Morgan said.

California Highway Patrol Commissioner Sean Duryee said agencies have completed their preparations.

"The work has been done, the foundation has been laid, and we’re ready to host some historic games," Duryee said.

The Bay Area is scheduled to host six World Cup matches and one knockout-stage game, with officials expecting hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the world.

Global spotlight on the Bay Area

Big picture view:

International representatives highlighted the significance of the tournament for participating countries and fans.

"It has been 28 years since Austria last played in a World Cup, so this is big and exciting," said Isabella Tomas, Austria’s consul in San Francisco.

Officials are encouraging fans to use public transportation, including VTA, BART, Muni, AC Transit, SamTrans and Marin Transit, to reduce congestion and ease travel to matches.

"Public transport is not just how we travel — it is part of who we are," said Beat Henzen, Switzerland’s consul general in San Francisco.

Transit agencies expand service

Local perspective:

Transit agencies said they have spent more than two years preparing for the tournament.

"Our goal is to make transit the easiest way to get to and from the matches," said Carolyn Gonot, CEO of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority.

VTA plans to run additional trains during the tournament, with service departing Levi’s Stadium every 10 to 20 minutes for up to two hours after matches.

Officials said they hope strong public transit use will showcase both the region’s readiness and its ability to host one of the world’s largest sporting events.