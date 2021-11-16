84-year-old man attacked with bottle in San Francisco robbery attempt, police say

An elderly San Francisco man is recovering after a man attacked him with a bottle in what police say was a robbery attempt on Monday.

San Francisco police said the alleged attacker took off after confronting an 84-year-old Asian man on California Street in Laurel Village and demanding his money. The victim was in the process of handing over cash when the suspect hit him at least twice with a bottle and then walked away empty handed, according to police.

Bystanders managed to capture an image of the suspect as he walked away and posted it to social media.

The victim was treated at a local hospital. Police have not found the suspect.

