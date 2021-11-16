Expand / Collapse search

84-year-old man attacked with bottle in San Francisco robbery attempt, police say

By KTVU staff
San Francisco
An elderly man in San Francisco is recovering after being attacked by a man with a bottle during a robbery attempt. Police said the attacker demanded the man's money. Bystanders took the suspect's photo. Police are still searching for the suspect.

SAN FRANCISCO - An elderly San Francisco man is recovering after a man attacked him with a bottle in what police say was a robbery attempt on Monday. 

San Francisco police said the alleged attacker took off after confronting an 84-year-old Asian man on California Street in Laurel Village and demanding his money. The victim was in the process of handing over cash when the suspect hit him at least twice with a bottle and then walked away empty handed, according to police.

Bystanders managed to capture an image of the suspect as he walked away and posted it to social media. 

The victim was treated at a local hospital. Police have not found the suspect. 

