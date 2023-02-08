84-year-old pedestrian dies in Alameda Bay Farm collision

A pedestrian died Tuesday after a collision on Bay Farm in Alameda, officials said.

A mini-van allegedly hit the 84-year-old resident shortly before 7:30 a.m. at Mecartney Road and Marcuse Street and they later died at the hospital, according to Mercury News.

The resident had been crossing an unmarked intersection when they were struck, causing serious injuries, officials said.

KTVU has reached out to Alameda police for more information on the fatality.

