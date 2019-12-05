84-year-old woman dies in Novato house fire

An 84-year-old woman has died in a Novato house fire, officials said.

The fire broke out at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Cherry Street. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke pouring from the windows and attic.

Novato Fire Protection District Chief Bill Tyler said crews tried to bring the woman out, but it was too late. Tyler said she had been out earlier in the day with friends.

She had been dropped off at home, when she was last seen.

Neighbor Noni Ritter said the woman didn't go out much, but she did like to go shopping from time to time. "I'm sorry this happened," she said.

Tyler said firefighters had to wade through an abundance of belongings to get the fire under control.

The cause is under investigation.

