9 residents displaced in San Lorenzo house fire, cause under investigation

As many as nine residents were displaced after a house fire in San Lorenzo on Monday afternoon, officials say.

The Alameda County Fire Department responded to the fire at the 1600 block of Kent Avenue at 1:47 p.m.

Arriving firefighters said they witnessed the fire making its way from outside the home to the inside.

Residents had to be evacuated. Officials said 21 firefighters and two battalion chiefs worked to put out the fire.

No one was injured.

Crews knocked the fire down in about 20 minutes.

The house was heavily damaged. SkyFOX flew over the scene and saw the firefighters at work.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

