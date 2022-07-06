9-year-old boy dies in Mountain View apartment complex pool drowning

article

A nine-year-old boy died in an apartment complex pool drowning Wednesday in Mountain View, police say.

Dispatchers received a call at around 4 p.m. that the boy was found unresponsive in the pool at the complex on the 1800 block of Ednamary Way.

Despite life-saving efforts; first by the 911 caller, who was instructed by dispatch, and then first responders, the child later died after being transported to a local hospital.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances of the drowning death. No further details were immediately available.