9-year-old boy shot in Antioch; teen suspect arrested

A 9-year-old boy was shot in Antioch on Sunday afternoon, and a 17-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of the crime.

Antioch Police Department officers were called about 4:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Sunset Drive on reports of the shooting and found the boy injured at the scene.

The boy was taken to a hospital with what were determined to be non-life-threatening injuries.

"Through the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as a 17-year-old male who was later taken into custody," the APD said.

The suspect's name was not released due to their age.

An investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is ongoing.