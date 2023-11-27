San Francisco street vendor ban takes effect

A 90-day ban on street vendors in San Francisco's Mission District goes into effect on Monday.

Vendors will no longer be able to sell goods of any kind on the sidewalk. Instead, the city has set up two designated spots for vendors to sell their items. The vendors that get permission to sell at those city-sanctioned sites have gone through an application and approval process.

A store on 17th and Mission that used to be a furniture store is one of those sites. The other one is at 24th and Capp streets.

The small-business supporting non-profit organization, CLECHA, is managing the new indoor market at 17th and Mission. The temporary sign above the door reads, "El Tiangue," which is the Spanish word for "bazaar" or "open-air market."

Alma Castellanos, operations manager for CLECHA, said there is a range of emotions among the 43 vendors approved to set up shop in El Tiangue today.

"There is a lot of excitement," she said, but also, concern: "Their concern is not enough foot traffic, a lot of them [street vendors] were at the Bart plaza previously. They're not sure their customers will find them here. So we're doing a lot to get the word out, announcing this shop on social media. We want to get people out to come do their holiday shopping here and support these vendors."

One of the vendors who's moving into the shop today says she likes the idea of being inside a designated spot.

Ana Celia Martinez, who sells toys, keychains and jewelry said she likes that she doesn't have to worry about working in the rain or bad weather.

She also says it's safer than where she used to sell her items - on the sidewalk at 16th and mission.

The city enacted the 90-day ban on all street vendors, because San Francisco Supervisor Hilary Ronen said there were problems with sidewalks being blocked and overcrowded, leading to problems with trash and crime.

People who live and work in the neighborhood told us this morning they're also happy about the ban going into effect:

"They should have done this a long time ago," said resident Lorenzo Reyes-Soto.

Ana Valle owns the Abanico Coffee Roasters coffee shop on 17th and Mission streets.

She sympathizes with legitimate vendors who sold hand-made crafts and jewelry, but said the streets had become "chaos" with many people laying down blankets on the sidewalk with drug store items like toilet paper and shaving cream, "posing" as legitimate vendors.

"With all the congestion on the sidewalks, it wasn't a pretty street," she said. "All the small businesses up and down Mission, we don't have the foot traffic. People were afraid to come here."

She said the city of San Francisco is partly to blame for letting the situation get worse over the past two years and for being too lax about issuing permits to vendors.

"All it took was just $9 and a name," Valle said. "They were just giving out sidewalk space for $9? There's no way to vet for anything."

She and others hope the 90-day ban will change things.

It's not clear what will happen after the 90-day ban is up.

But not everyone is happy about it.

The Mission Street Vendors Association said there is not enough space in the two, city-sanctioned sites for all the street vendors who need to sell their goods to make a living.

They plan to hold a protest at 11 a.m.



