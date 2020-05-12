90-year-old woman killed in El Sobrante identified

A 90-year-old woman killed in El Sobrante allegedly by her grandson on Sunday has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner's office as Doris Johnson.

Sean Johnson, 42, is in jail on suspicion of homicide after deputies responded at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 700 block of Pebble Drive in El Sobrante and found the elderly woman in a bedroom with traumatic injuries, county sheriff's officials said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Sean Johnson was detained at the scene and taken to the county jail in Martinez.

No other details about the homicide were immediately released by the sheriff's office. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff's Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. People can also send tips to tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592.