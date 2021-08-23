A look at California's five biggest fires right now

Five fires bigger than 10,000 acres were burning in California on Monday, including the Dixie Fire, the largest single fire in state history.

Here's a quick look at each:

The Dixie Fire is the largest of the state's wildfires this season. As of Monday, it had consumed 725,800 acres and was 40% contained. The fire is affecting Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Lassen and Shasta counties. It is also located near the Lassen National Forest.

The Monument Fire had charred 150,000 acres and was 20% contained. It was burning in the Shasta Trinity National Forest near Del Loma, Calif., in the northeastern part of the state.

The McFarland Fire had burned nearly 120,000 acres and was nearly 70% contained. This fire is also burning in a more southern part of the Shasta Trinity National Forest.

The Caldor Fire had burned 106,000 acres and was 5% contained. This fire is burning in Amador and El Dorado counties. The fire jumped Highway 50, leading to a shutdown of the roadway.

The French Fire centered in Kern County had burned more 13,000 acres and was 20% contained.

Separately, the Cache Fire in Lake County, which had destroyed dozens of mobile homes, was completely contained by Monday.

No one has died in any of the fires.