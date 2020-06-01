A look at recent protests over racial inequalities in the Bay Area

For the fourth straight day, protesters held signs in front of San Jose City Hall demanding change following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"While the powder keg was lit with George Floyd's death, it ignited a much larger societal issue that our society has to address," said Civil Rights Attorney Adante Pointer.

From the clashes between protesters and police Friday to the weekend looting of stores across the Bay Area, California has seen this type of unrest before.

The 1992 riots in Los Angeles were set off after four white police officers were acquitted in the beating of Rodney King.

"A looter is not a protester," said V. Nenaji Jackson. She researched the riots and says while protesters are younger and more diverse now, the outrage is the same.

"One of the things both the protesters and looters have in common is this feeling of disenfranchisement," said Jackson.

Minneapolis-based Target has been one retailer especially targeted nationwide.

Pointer hopes the looting doesn't detract from the protesters' message and wanting that conversation to continue.

"You see the line we're worried about now has to do with property and money. The people who are upset are talking about lives," said Pointer.

"Breaking the law in this manner will never cause people to achieve what they need to get from a society that has disenfranchised them," said Jackson.

And to address that, San Jose State Justice Studies professor Greg Woods says one main thing needs to change.

"Trust is the essential ingredient between law enforcement officers and members of the community. It's the trust that is the glue. And without that trust, well we're going to see what we're experiencing now," said Woods.