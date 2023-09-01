A potential new major city between Rio Vista and Fairfield

After many months of reporters trying to find out who was buying up a large chunk of rural Solano County, we now know that an investor group, Flannery, which now calls itself Forever California, is behind the silent and mostly secret project.

On its California Forever website, the developers say this is "a chance for a new community, good-paying local jobs, solar farms, and open space."

A chance is not a guarantee, nor are good paying jobs, and the area is already almost nothing but open space which would be partially covered by solar arrays.

Though the California Forever website shows many attractive and alluring colorful drawings, they are just that; drawings.

The plan appears to call for a city or cities with tens of thousands of homes located well within earshot of Travis Air Force Base, a busy, 24/7 home to the military's biggest cargo and aerial refueling aircraft; especially loud on take off.

"I don't want them to destroy the wonderful lifestyle we have here and add to an already existing traffic problem in the surrounding area," said Rio Vista resident Tina Arnold about the news.

Highway 12, the main drag between Rio Vista and Fairfield that runs through 50,000 acres plus development, would be wholly inadequate as is.

"Yes, money talks…they have deep, deep pockets," said Arnold.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A rendering from California Forever, the company that allegedly wants to build a new city in Solano County. From: KTVU FOX 2

They will need it to put in the vast infrastructure needed for such a project in such a rural area, most especially roads and transit.

Certain other infrastructure, beyond roads, parks, and services, such as hospitals and better shopping could benefit the area, but at a price.

To some, the price seems very high.

"A lot of people do work in the Bay Area. I worked in the Bay Area before I retired. And if you see the traffic out there today because they're working on the bridge, you can't even get out of Rio Vista right now," said resident Sandy Bowen.

"The whole area would not be a small community anymore. It would be a thriving metropolis," said resident Jeanne Cradduck.

Forever California did not respond to several interviews and information requests.

