Livermore sideshow leads to shooting

A person was shot during a sideshow in Livermore Wednesday at midnight, police said.

Livermore police received reports of multiple vehicles driving recklessly at Chesnut and North M. Street, according to Livermore police's Facebook page.

The officers heard gunshots when they approached the area, police said.

SEE ALSO: Possible shooting shuts down I-580 freeway for 3 hours as CHP-Dublin investigates

Police found a victim with gunshot wounds while the suspect vehicle drove off, officials said. They caught the alleged suspect near Murietta and Alameda and arrested the driver.

The victim was transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Advertisement

The case is still under investigation.