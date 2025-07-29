A16 team to open new Italian restaurant at San Francisco's Ferry Building

The Brief The new Italian restaurant, Lucania, will be led by the team behind A16 and is set to open in the Ferry Building in 2026. It joins a growing lineup of new openings, including Nopa Fish and Nash Bakes, with Parachute Bakery and Arquet Restaurant also on the way.



A well-known name in San Francisco dining is expanding to the Ferry Building. The team behind A16, the beloved Southern Italian restaurant, announced plans to open a new concept in the iconic waterfront marketplace.

The new restaurant will not carry the A16 name, but will be led by the same team, including owner Shelley Lindgren. It will move into the high-profile space formerly occupied by MarketBar, which closed in 2020 during the pandemic after nearly two decades in business.

"This has been a long process, so everything's been designed and budgeted," Lindgren said. "I have a love and affinity for San Francisco and I really believe in the future."

The new restaurant will be called Lucania. It is set to open in late summer or early fall 2026. It will feature year-round patio seating, a full cocktail program, and a menu built around wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas, fresh pasta, and local produce.

"Right now, it's the highest foot traffic since before 2019, so it's great seeing people really enjoying the city and being a part of it," Lindgren said.

Ferry Building hits full occupancy

The Ferry Building saw a 23% year-over-year increase in foot traffic in early 2025 - its best first quarter on record.

The announcement marks another milestone in the Ferry Building’s post-pandemic revitalization.

Lucania's opening will bring the marketplace to full occupancy for the first time since 2020.

The Ferry Building has recently welcomed new tenants including Nopa Fish, which opened last month, and Nash Bakes, known for its savory cheesecakes.

"So far we’ve had a really great week," said Courtney Lee, who works in sales and marketing at Nash Bakes.

Parachute Bakery is expected to open by the end of summer, while Arquet Restaurant will also move into the former Slanted Door space later this year.

Laurence Jossel, chef and owner of Nopa Fish, said the building’s energy has been undeniable.

"It's great. This building has such a vibe and it's just so international," he said. "We've got our locals, our tourists, and our neighbors."

San Francisco resident Tamara Hornsey has noticed the change.

"It's back, the energy around people visiting, but also locals coming as well," she said. "I think it speaks to the energy around renewal in the downtown area."

Lindgren also credited Mayor Daniel Lurie with giving small business owners renewed hope in the city’s future.

"I think in a city like San Francisco, there's a lot to build and grow from how hard we got hit as a city," she said. "I really believe in the young genreration that is coming up, and I'm so impressed by their love for food and wine."