Abortion rights protesters take to the streets of San Francisco

A long stretch of San Francisco’s Market Street was filled with abortion rights demonstrators Saturday afternoon.

It was part of a nationwide effort to protest the Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that made abortion legal in the US.

By far, the largest protest in the Bay Area was the one along Market Street, organized by Women’s March SF.

But it was not the only demonstration in the city calling for the preservation of abortion rights.

Thousands of abortion rights supporters stretched out along Market street as they marched along their route from the Civic Center to the Embarcadero, young and old, women and men.

"I think everyone should be here participating. I think it’s a human right. It’s healthcare. Abortion should be legal, on-demand, without apology," said Lucas Tejeda.

If the Supreme Court decides to overturn Roe v. Wade the question of legality would then fall to the states, and according to the Guttmacher Institute 26 states are certain or likely to ban the procedure.

It that happens, some fear the worst.

"Catastrophic disasters. There are going to be people dying when they need healthcare. There’s going to be people left without basic needs of what their body needs," said Dalia Zarour.

Some demonstrators say they have been working for years to stave off a potential threat to Roe v. Wade because they’ve felt it’s been under constant threat.

"No, I’m not surprised at all. I’ve been fighting this for a long time. This shirt is 25-years-old," said Muff Donner.

In San Francisco’s Mission District, at least a couple hundred people gathered outside the BART Station at Mission and 24th, listening to speakers in both English and Spanish.

It was organized by a coalition of groups under the umbrella moniker Riseup4abortionrights.org.

A Spanish-speaking activist used an interpreter to make sure her message reached everyone.

"We cannot allow for the them to take our rights for what we call the freedom of choice," Lulu Reboyoso.

A high-school student who participated in a walkout last week, urged young people to set aside excuses and get active in the fight to preserve Roe v. Wade.

"I got to play with my friends on Sunday or whatever, you know. This is more important, this is more important. This is an emergency," said Bobby, who didn’t want to reveal his last name.

The group "rise up for abortion rights" is urging people to continue to stage walkouts, protests, and take to the streets.

They’re organizing a national student walkout on May 19 and another work and student walkout on May 26.