About 10% tested for COVID-19 at Hayward site have positive results

Since the City of Hayward opened it's free COVID-19 testing site, more than 2,000 people have been tested and results for 10% of them came back positive.

Of the first 2,089 people whose test samples were analyzed, only 226 tested positive for the coronavirus.

The testing facility at 28270 Huntwood Avenue was established to take pressure off local hospitals and to provide fast results for people with COVID-19 symptoms.

The center operates Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until the number of tests available for the day runs out.

Testing is free and available to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms and a fever over 100 degrees. Those symptoms include cough and shortness of breath.

The city says testing is a vital tool in containing the virus, but broad-scale testing is not yet available. Not everyone infected becomes sick and testing is being prioritized for individuals who are experiencing symptoms.