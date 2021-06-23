About a dozen homes evacuated due to small fire in Sonoma

article

Sonoma County sheriff's deputies and Sonoma Police Department are assisting with precautionary evacuations due to a small fire Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff's department said officials are knocking on doors and that evacuations are limited to about a dozen homes.

Crews are on scene and air support is being employed for the fire at 1st Street West and Norrbom Road near the Sonoma Overlook Trail.

An alert by the county about the fire was sent just after 5 p.m. There are several road closures in the area. Officials asked residents to avoid the area.

There was no word of injuries or if the fire had reached any structures. This is a developing news story. Check back for the latest updates.