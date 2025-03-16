AC Transit to raise prices effective this summer

article

Some riders on Alameda County and some Contra Costa County buses may notice a slight pinch to their wallets as the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District (AC Transit) raises the cash fare price for rides for adults, effective this summer.

The cash fare increases will come in two parts; the first becoming effective on July 1. The cash fare for adults will rise from $2.50 to $2.75 for local cash fare riders.

The second phase will raise the price from $2.75 to $3, a 50-cent raise from current cash prices, on July 1, 2026.

Transbay cash fares will rise from $6 to $6.50, starting on July 1 of this year.

AC Transit's Board of Directors approved the fare increases in a 4 to 3 vote on Thursday. The board decided the fare adjustments will protect their services while "minimizing financial impacts on [their] valued riders."

The last time AC Transit raised prices was in January 2020, despite their initial five-year plan for gradual increases that first began in 2018 and 2019 for Transbay fares, respectively.

AC Transit said they delayed the fare adjustments because of the coronavirus pandemic. Emergency grant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was used to postpone the cash fare raises.

But now, those funds are depleted, and the transit agency is facing a budget shortfall, estimated to be around $72 million in the 2026-27 fiscal year.

The new fares are expected to reach $4.1 million in the coming fiscal year and close to $8 million by the 2026-27 fiscal year.

What they're saying:

"AC Transit understands that any fare increase is difficult, and we are keenly aware of the financial pressures everyone currently faces. However, inflation continues to drive up the cost of operations, and ridership remains significantly below pre-pandemic levels," the agency said.

"As a result, our transit district is considering more than fare increases to avoid unwanted impacts on service, including finding efficiencies within our operations to reduce costs," transit officials added.

Why you should care:

AC Transit said riders using Clipper and mobile fare payments will still see a 25-cent discount on their fare, and that pass prices and other discounted fares will also be adjusted to ensure fairness and consistency for all riders.

