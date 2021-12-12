Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until MON 9:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
7
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 4:00 PM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 AM PST until MON 10:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM PST until TUE 6:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 1:00 AM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Beach Hazard Statement
from MON 5:43 AM PST until TUE 6:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast

Activists plan demonstration over horse deaths at Golden Gate Fields

Published 
Berkeley
Bay City News
article

FILE ART - Golden Gate Fields, via Bay City News 

BERKELEY, Calif. - The Berkeley-based animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere plans to hold a demonstration at noon Sunday in protest of horse deaths at Golden Gate Fields.

The demonstrators say they will hold "tombstones" representing the deaths of 26 horses who died at the track in 2021.

The group is involved in a lawsuit with GGF in which the track claims that as the result of a March protest organized by the group the track was forced to cancel one race and postpone six others. Four activists were arrested, cited for trespassing and released, according to Albany police. 

In November, five racehorses died at the track -- three in just one week.

Statistics from the California Horse Racing Board show a total of 71 deaths at tracks statewide in 2021.

"If there were 67 athletics who died during any other sport there would be outrage, why not for the deaths of these poor horses?" asked Staci Sanders to BCN in November. She tracks equine deaths at the Berkeley racetrack for the group Kill Races Not Horses.

Twenty-seven horses died at Golden Gate Fields in 2020. Attention to horse deaths grew after 23 horses died at Santa Anita Park in Southern California over three months in early 2019. 

In October of 2020 the city of Berkeley wrote a letter to the state racing board to express concern over horsing deaths and saying more must be done to address the treatment and welfare of racehorses.

The California Horse Racing Board's list of equine fatalities is available here.