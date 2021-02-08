Actor 'appalled' at Chinatown attacks; DA charges 2 suspects

article

Actor and director Daniel Wu, who grew up in Oakland, spoke out against crime in Chinatown on Monday, saying he was appalled at the recent crimes against Asians in the Bay Area.

At the same time, the District Attorney announced charges against the suspect in one of the recent crimes against a 91-year-old man, which hit close to home for Wu.

"My dad is 91 years old," Wu said at a news conference. "To have to think about something like that happening to my father is just unimaginable."

In response, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley announced the creation of a special response unit to tackle crime in the Asian community. She called the recent attacks on Asians "intolerable."

She said her office charged 28-year-old Yahya Muslim on charges of assault and great bodily injury for shoving the 91-year-old man to the ground at 8th and Harrison streets on Jan. 31. He was charged in two separate cases as well, involving a total of three victims. She said he had two prior assault convictions.

And in a separate crime spree, police say a video shows 22-year-old Deveion Lamont Byrd walking up behind an 80-year-old woman before grabbing two $100 bills from her hands and then ran off. Oakland police officer Wesley Huynh said he recognized Byrd from other cases.

Police say Byrd also stole from two bakeries and tried to steal tip jars at other businesses. Prosecutors have charged him with robbery and theft.

Newly sworn-in Oakland Police Chief Leronne Armstrong said the recent "violence is unacceptable. Today, we're sending a message to those who commit crimes in this city, that we will pursue you, and we will arrest you."

Chinatown officials say there's been an increase in crime in recent months. But precise statistics aren't available because some victims aren't coming forward.