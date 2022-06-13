Actor Philip Baker Hall, of 'Hard Eight,' 'Seinfeld,' dies at 90

article

Hollywood veteran actor Philip Baker Hall died at the age of 90 in Los Angeles, California.

Holly Wolfle Hall, the actor's wife of nearly 40 years, on Monday said Hall died Sunday surrounded by loved ones in Glendale, California. She said Hall had been well until a few weeks earlier, and spent his final days in warm spirits, reflecting on his life.

"His voice at the end was still just as powerful," said Wolfle Hall.



Hall’s friend and neighbor Los Angeles Times sportswriter Sam Farmer also shared his thoughts on Twitter Monday.



"My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it," Farmer tweeted.

Hall’s illustrious career included 185 film and television credits, according to IMDb. The Toledo, Ohio native is best known for his work with director Paul Thomas Anderson in "Boogie Nights" (1997) and "Magnolia" (1999), and for a turn in "Seinfeld" as the scene-stealing library cop Lieutenant Bookman.

To many, Hall was instantly recognizable for one of the most intense guest appearances on "Seinfeld." In the 22nd episode of the sitcom in 1991, Hall played Lt. Joe Bookman, the library investigator who comes after Seinfeld for years-overdue copy of "Tropic of Cancer." Hall played him like an old-school noir detective, telling Seinfeld: "Well, I got a flash for ya, Joy-boy: Party time is over."

Hall's other credits included playing Richard Nixon in Robert Altman's 1984 drama "Secret Honor." He had parts in "The Truman Show," "The Insider," "Zodiac," "Argo" and "Rush Hour."

Hall is survived by his wife, four daughters, four grandchildren and his brother.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

