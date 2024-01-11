Adam Schiff, California's frontrunner in California's Senate race releasing 1st TV ad

Adam Schiff, the frontrunner in California's tight Senate race is releasing the first TV ad of his campaign.

And it's set to target voters in the Bay Area.

The Southern California Congressman’s ad will begin running Friday and is backed by a six-figure buy in the region.

Schiff holds a narrow lead in most polls over representatives Katie Porter and Oakland’s Barbara Lee—as well as Republican and former Dodger great, Steve Garvey.

Schiff’s ad, coined "Results"—focuses on work he’s done in Congress, including serving as an impeachment manager.

The ad buy comes on the heels of launching her own ad in the Bay Area—continuing to show the focus on voters who usually turn out in greater numbers and another challenge to Lee in her home region.

A long list of candidates are vying to replace senator Laphonza Butler, who was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom after U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein died.