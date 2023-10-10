Former Dodger All-Star Steve Garvey enters race for U.S. Senate

The field of candidates vying to fill the seat of late Senator Dianne Feinstein in November just got a little more crowded.

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Steve Garvey officially launched his bid U.S. Senate.

The 74-year-old former all-star will run as a Republican.

He told KTVU, his priorities are the economy, crime and education.

Garvey has never held elected office, but his entry into the race could give state Republicans a big name to get behind.

Eric Early is currently the other GOP member in the race.

Garvey joins a race dominated by Congressional Democrats: Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee.

In his launch video, Garvey said: "I never played for Democrats or Republicans or independents, I played for all of them."

He goes on to say, "It’s going to be a common sense campaign, it’s going to be difficult but we can do this together, you and I. It’s time to get off the bench."

California’s primary system allows the top-two vote getters, regardless of party, advance to the general election.

No Republican candidate has won statewide office in California since 2006.