Additional MPX vaccine doses approved in time for SF's Folsom Street Fair

SAN FRANCISCO - The federal government has approved an additional 10,000 MPX vaccine doses for the state of California. 

On Thursday, San Francisco Department of Public Health said as part of a new pilot program in California, the additional doses are timed to coincide with the upcoming Folsom Street Fair and Castro Street Fair – events where LGBTQ+ individuals congregate. 

The idea is to create low-barrier access to the vaccine which had been in short supply when the outbreak began last spring. 

This week, San Francisco began administering the second dose of the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine after prioritizing first doses due to shortages. 

The street fairs are held at the end of September and early October respectively. 