Additional MPX vaccine doses approved in time for SF's Folsom Street Fair

The federal government has approved an additional 10,000 MPX vaccine doses for the state of California.

On Thursday, San Francisco Department of Public Health said as part of a new pilot program in California, the additional doses are timed to coincide with the upcoming Folsom Street Fair and Castro Street Fair – events where LGBTQ+ individuals congregate.

The idea is to create low-barrier access to the vaccine which had been in short supply when the outbreak began last spring.

This week, San Francisco began administering the second dose of the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine after prioritizing first doses due to shortages.

The street fairs are held at the end of September and early October respectively.