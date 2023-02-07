Advance Auto Parts giving away free gas for a year to 25 fans during Super Bowl — how to enter

If a 25-yard or more touchdown pass is completed during Super Bowl LVII, Advance Auto Parts said it will give away a year’s worth of gas and a $500 gift card to its automotive store to 25 lucky drivers.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

If either quarterback in the game completes a touchdown pass of at least 25 yards, the contest is on, the company said.

FILE PHOTO - In this composite image, quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles (L) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs (R) are pictured. They will meet in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium Expand

RELATED: Super Bowl LVII: How to watch, stream the NFL championship game

Specifically, the 25 winners will get their choice of $2,600 in gift cards redeemable at Shell gas stations nationwide or $2,600 in cash, according to the contest rules. They’ll also get a $500 gift card to Advance Auto Parts, which offers auto parts, accessories, and services at thousands of locations across the U.S.

Entries to the contest, called the MVP Big Game sweepstakes, opened on Feb. 2 and remain open through 11:59 p.m. ET on March 29.

Click here to enter the contest on Advance Auto Parts’ website.

Winners will be notified by email, the company said.

The Chiefs advanced to their third Super Bowl in four seasons when Harrison Butker made a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left to push Kansas City past the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC championship game last weekend.

The Eagles routed the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC title game. They’ve looked dominant in the playoffs so far, also beating the New York Giants 38-7 in the divisional round.

Philadelphia is back in the Super Bowl five years after beating the New England Patriots 41-33.

RELATED: Super Bowl LVII: Hurts, Mahomes to be first Black quarterbacks to face off in historic Super Bowl matchup

This story was reported from Cincinnati.