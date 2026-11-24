The Brief A driver suspected of DUI crashed into a truck on the east side of the San Mateo Bridge just before 5 p.m. before fleeing from law enforcement. During the pursuit on Highway 92 into Hayward, the silver sedan struck another vehicle and an exit sign. The chase ended at Santa Clara and Jackson streets in Hayward, where the man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment.



A suspected DUI driver led law enforcement on a Monday evening pursuit through Alameda County after crashing on the San Mateo Bridge.

Crash into bridge

What we know:

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a silver sedan crashed into a truck on the east side of the bridge just before 5 p.m.

Despite a police presence at the scene, the driver suddenly took off, leading officers on a chase along Highway 92 into Hayward. SkyFox was overhead, capturing some of the key moments.

During the pursuit, the driver crashed into another vehicle and an exit sign before continuing to flee.

The chase finally came to an end in Hayward at the intersection of Santa Clara and Jackson streets.

SkyFox video showed officers taking the man into custody at the scene, and he was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the man.

SkyFox video showed officers taking the man into custody in Hayward at the scene, and he was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment. Nov. 24, 2026

A suspected DUI driver led law enforcement on a Monday evening pursuit through Alameda County after crashing on the San Mateo Bridge. Nov. 24, 2026