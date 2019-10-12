Affordable wellness exams for pets offered at San Francisco SPCA clinic

article

The San Francisco SPCA has launched a weekly walk-in veterinary clinic to provide reduced-cost wellness exams, vaccines and preventative treatments like flea medication.

The clinic operates on Tuesdays on a first-come, first-served basis and is focused on the most common preventative care issues, SF SPCA officials said this week.

The exam fee of $25 includes a limited wellness check with a veterinarian. Clients can also access reduced-cost vaccines and preventative medications such as flea and tick control.

The walk-in clinic is aimed to be "an intermediary tier of care, between the SF SPCA's full service hospitals and free mobile vaccine clinics," said Dr. Jennifer Scarlett, SF SPCA president.

The clinic operates every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the SF SPCA's Mission Campus, 250 Florida St.

More information is available at sfspca.org.

