After 13 months of renovations, historic Point Reyes Lighthouse reopens

The lighthouse in Point Reyes is reopening Friday following a $5.7 million renovation, National Park Service officials said.

The lighthouse, which is located at Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County will opens its visitor's center at 10 a.m. and its lighthouse to tours at 2:30 p.m.

Renovations took 13 months and were completed just before the structure's 149th birthday on Dec. 1, when it first lit up the sea and shore.



On that day, the lighthouse will be open after sunset and visitors can take evening walks to it.

