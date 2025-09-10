Nonprofit Downtown Streets Team to close after 20 years

article

After nearly 20 years helping the Bay Area's homeless residents, the nonprofit Downtown Streets Team will close its doors by the end of October.

The organization, which helps people find jobs and housing in exchange for volunteering to clean up local streets abruptly announced it would cease operations, citing a loss of millions of dollars in grants and contracts.

In a press release sent to KTVU, the nonprofit said "the current political and financial environment has significantly impacted the organization’s ability to continue sustainable programs."

Downtown Streets Team operates in at least 16 communities throughout the Bay Area, including San Jose, Marin, Berkeley, Sunnyvale and Palo Alto, among others.

The organization's website states they've helped over 2,200 people find stable housing, and removed more than 33 million gallons of trash from city streets.

A sad surprise

Local perspective:

The news of Downtown Streets Team's impending closure came as a surprise to many, including Charlotte Coker, the manager of the Palo Alto-based Downtown Food Closet. Coker said she only learned of the closure a few days ago.

"We help so many people. When people found out about it, they were just crying. People said, 'what am I going to do?'" Coker said. "I am still trying to take it in."

"We know things transition. Things happen. But unfortunately, because of the funding, they cannot pull it together," Coker said.

The Downtown Food Closet often serves more than 100 people per day, Coker said. All the food is donated from local farms and grocery stores, and its most popular items are fresh fruits, vegetables and dessert items.

Jeff Lee has been coming to the pantry since he lost his job last year.

"It is a shock to me. It's been in the community. A lot of people need it like me," said Lee.

Coker said she hasn't given up hope. She's trying to find another nonprofit to run the pantry and get donations.

"Come October 31st, if no one picks up the contract, I will not be working here paid," Coker said. "I am going to stay and help volunteer as much as I can."

Officials from the City of Palo Alto tell KTVU they did not have any advance notice about this decision. They are also doing everything they can to keep the pantry open.

For more information about the Food Closet, call 650-325-3663.