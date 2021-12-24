After contentious meeting, San Francisco supervisors pass Tenderloin emergency ordinance

After a contentious meeting that lasted 10 hours, the San Francisco board of supervisors early Friday morning voted to approve Mayor London Breed's order to declare a state of emergency in the Tenderloin neighborhood.

Breed's plan includes cracking down on drug dealers, adding more police officers and setting up treatment in the Tenderloin.

By approving the state of emergency, the Department of Emergency Management would be able to bypass certain regulations in setting up treatment centers and hiring 200 behavioral health clinicians.

"Tragically, every month that has gone by without the sweeping action and urgency needed to confront this public health epidemic at the scale we are experiencing it, things have gotten worse," Supervisor Matt Haney said at the meeting. "More and more people are continuing to die."

The vote did not come without opposition.

One community member who spoke at the meeting said: "In this season of rain, cold and COVID surges, have a heart. Reject the cruelty of sweeps and criminalization."

Some community members expressed concern that the ordinance will lead to increased police presence and criminalize addiction and target those living in poverty."

