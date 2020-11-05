After long, hot wildfire season, rain is in the Bay Area forecast

After a long, hot wildfire season where temperatures soared, earth burned and skies were choked with smoke, the National Weather Service offered a stark change in the forecast.

Rain and cool temps are in store Friday through Sunday.

"Bring in the patio furniture," KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said. "There is going to be a significant pattern change."

From Santa Rosa to Santa Cruz, meteorologists predicted up to a quarter-inch of rain to fall throughout the weekend.

The forecast also shows snow falling in the Sierra. The weather service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Friday morning to Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures are also expected to drop by about 10 to 15 degrees. Weekends temperatures in the Bay Area should reach in the high 50s or 60s.