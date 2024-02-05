After storm, Bay Area deals with power outages, damage

Wind and rain battered the Bay Area and much of California over the weekend, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and causing widespread damage from flooding and trees.

The storm is being blamed for the death of a person in Santa Cruz County.

On Monday morning, there were 235,497 PG&E customers in the Bay Area who did not have electricity. Across PG&E's service area, roughly from Eureka to Bakersfield, there were 678,000 customers who lost power.

Some of the most severe effects were in Southern California. People were told to evacuate in low-lying parts of Santa Barbara because of flooding. Landslides threatened homes in on Los Angles County hillsides. Though the storm had largely departed from the Bay Area, more rain was expected in Southern California.

A person in Boulder Creek was killed by a tree that fell onto a home, according to the Santa Cruz County sheriff's office. One other person in the home escaped, official said.

The power outage had a lot of effects in the Bay Area. It turned off traffic lights at intersections. Cal State-East Bay's Hayward campus is operating remotely on Monday due to the outage. Mission College also canceled classes at its West Valley campus because of a power outage.

Many schools canceled classes in Sonoma and Lake counties.

Trees fell everywhere. Eucalyptus trees, which are known for being vulnerable during strong winds, lived up to their reputation. They crushed cars and crashed into houses in cities and towns around the region.

Charlotte Crysdale's Nissan was crushed by a eucalyptus tree in Santa Cruz (Alice Wertz)

Rail tracks used by Caltrain were blocked by trees in Burlingame and Mountain View on Sunday.

Santa Cruz was one hard-hit area with trees causing problems all over the coastal city. In one example, an approximately 150-foot tall eucalyptus tree came down and totaled several cars.

"I heard this big crash," said 15-year-old Theo Gradek. "I went over to see what it was. As I was standing there, my dad warned us of another tree about to fall. It was just kind of crazy. I didn't have time to have emotions."

There was dangerous flooding in the South Bay. San Jose evacuated people, mainly unhoused, who were living along the Guadlupe River. The river overflowed its banks and was seen gushing on Sunday. Some people and their dogs were rescued from an island in the river that was quickly becoming covered by rising floodwaters. Morgan Hill also experienced significant flooding.

A large piece of roofing became dislodged from a San Francisco home on February 4, 2024. (KTVU FOX 2)

The winds created other hazards. In San Francisco, a large portion of a roof was knocked loose from a home.

More than four inches of rain fell over a 48-period in many locations, including Lake Sonoma, Fairfax, Loma Prieta and Saratoga. The San Francisco airport got 1.7 inches of rain, Oakland picked up 1.27 and San Jose received 1.19 inches.

The worst of the storm had moved out of the Bay Area by Monday, though scattered showers are likely in the Santa Cruz mountains and South Bay.