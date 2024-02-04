Expand / Collapse search
People, dogs and puppies rescued from Guadalupe River in San Jose

By KTVU staff
Published 
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Several people, dogs and puppies were rescued from the Guadalupe River in San Jose on Sunday afternoon. 

The people and their dogs were on an island in the river that was "rapidly diminishing," according to the San Jose Fire Department

Officials reported they rescued six people, three adult dogs, and nine puppies during their two water rescues.

SJFD wants to remind people to avoid low-lying areas that easily flood and not to attempt to drive through standing or moving water. 

